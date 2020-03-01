OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - Police in east Alabama say a teenage girl was lying when she claimed a man impersonating a police officer sexually assaulted her.

The Opelika Police Department tells WTVM-TV that detectives recreated the incident, which was reported Feb. 19. They says that once the teen who claimed the assault was confronted with surveillance video from multiple sources, she admitted she was lying.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate, now focusing on the false report. No criminal charges have yet been filed.

Because the teen involved is a juvenile, police say they won’t release any more details about the investigation or its outcome.

