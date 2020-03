BEAR, Del. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a house fire in Delaware that left seven people injured.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says the blaze was reported shortly before midnight Saturday at a two-story house in Bear.

Two occupants of the home were hospitalized in critical condition. Five others were reported in good condition.

Damage was estimated at $300,000.

