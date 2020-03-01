CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The U.S. attorney’s office in Wyoming announced support for the goals set by a Native American tribe to stop a worsening methamphetamine crisis.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his office will work with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, The Casper Star-Tribune reports.

The tribe plans to form a task force following a Feb. 25 declaration of a state of emergency over the abuse and distribution of methamphetamine on the Wind River Indian Reservation 151 miles (243 kilometers) west of Casper.

Meth use “threatens to permanently damage the well-being of the Tribe,” the emergency declaration said.

The task force plans to look at factors causing the crisis on the reservation, resources needed, and measurable goals, time frames and recommendations for addressing the problem, tribal officials said.

Klaassen’s office is committed to working with tribal members to improve their collective efforts to combat drug crime on the Wind River reservation, he said.

“Methamphetamine distribution and abuse has been a problem in Wyoming and on the Wind River Reservation for a long time, and I understand the frustration, the concern and the sense of urgency on this issue,” Klaassen said.

