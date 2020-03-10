New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he is dispatching the National Guard to combat the coronavirus in New Rochelle, a town north of New York City that may be the hardest-hit community in the country.

The guard will work in a containment area encircling a key area of transmission, delivering food to homes and cleaning public spaces amid confusion over how long the virus can live on hard surfaces.

“New Rochelle is a particular problem,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said. “The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle.”

The containment area is a one-mile circumference around what’s considered to be the “hot spot” of transmission. Mr. Cuomo said schools in the circle will be closed for two weeks for cleaning, while “large gathering” facilities like synagogues and the Boys & Girls Club will also be directed to shut down.

“This will be a period of disruption for the local community, I understand that,” he said. “Local shop owners don’t like the disruption, nobody does. Local politicians don’t like the disruption, I get it. This can’t be a political decision. This is a public health decision.”

The governor said he decided to follow the recommendations of his scientific experts.

New York is also partnering with Northwell Health to set up a satellite testing facility in New Rochelle.

“We have moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy,” New York state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

Mr. Cuomo announced more than 30 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 173.

The governor noted that Westchester County has recorded 108 cases, compared to 36 cases in New York City.

“It’s not Westchester County, it’s New Rochelle,” Mr. Cuomo said. “New Rochelle at this point is probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases. It is a significant issue for us.”

New York has seen almost as many cases as Washington state, which is considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Washington has recorded 22 deaths due to a large number of infections in seniors, particularly at a nursing home in Kirkland, while New York has not recorded any deaths.

Mr. Cuomo said that underscores the virus’s impact on older persons or those with underlying problems. Only 14 of New York’s cases have required hospitalization, mainly because they’re in a vulnerable population.

The U.S. has recorded over 700 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, with 27 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.