BATH, Maine (AP) - A second person has been charged with murder stemming from a Richmond homicide that happened last year, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

Chanda Lilly, 30, of Augusta, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Andrew Sherman, police said. Sherman’s body was found in his home in October and police believe he died in September. Lilly was taken to Kennebec County Jail, police said.

Lilly is likely to make her first court appearance in Sagadahoc County Superior Court in Bath on Wednesday, police said. Court officials said Lilly did not yet have an attorney.

Police arrested Tyon Shuron, 42, of Augusta, in connection with the same homicide in February and charged him with murder. Court officials said he’s represented by Ronald Bourget. Bourget did not return a call seeking comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.