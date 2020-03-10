ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Army officials in Alaska say a paratrooper has died after being found unresponsive in his barracks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over the weekend.

Officials say the death of 23-year-old Spc. Jason Alexander Thomas is being investigated by the Army’s criminal investigation division.

Thomas, of Philadelphia, was was found unresponsive Saturday and transported to a base hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Army.

Thomas joined the Army in March 2016. He served at Fort Benning and Fort Stewart in Georgia before arriving in Alaska in April 2019. In Alaska, he was assigned to the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment.

