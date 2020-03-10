Sen. Bernard Sanders and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden both canceled campaign events that had been planned for Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio, marking the first apparent instances of the 2020 campaign schedule falling victim to the coronavirus.

A Sanders campaign spokesman said that “out of concern for public health and safety,” they are canceling a planned rally in Cleveland.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had said earlier in the day he would advise people not to attend large events, like rallies.

Future campaign events will be evaluated on a “case by case basis,” Mr. Casca said.

Mr. Biden’s team followed shortly afterward with a similar announcement.

“We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events,” said deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Both candidates had said this week they defer to local officials and experts when it comes to scheduling rallies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is an issue that we think about a whole lot. We do not go forward without consultation with local public health officials,” Mr. Sanders said on Monday.

Mr. Biden told NBC this week that his campaign would follow the recommendations of the experts.

“If they conclude that there shouldn’t be big indoor rallies then we’ll stop big indoor rallies. We’re going to do whatever they say,” Mr. Biden said.

The Ohio presidential primary is on March 17.

Mr. Sanders and Mr. Biden are competing for votes in six states on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington state.

