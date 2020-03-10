Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Monday said he wouldn’t shutter U.S. borders as part of a potential response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“What we need to do is have the scientists take a hard look at what we need to do,” Mr. Sanders said at a Fox News town hall. “There are communities where the virus is spreading. What does that mean? It may mean self-quarantining. It may be not having public assemblies.”

“But let’s not go back to the same old thing,” said Mr. Sanders, a top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. “Isn’t it interesting that a president who has been demagoguing and demonizing immigrants, the first thing that he could think about is closing down the border?”

“So, we need scientists to tell us the appropriate approach — not a political approach,” he said.

President Trump said recently that the administration was looking at the United States’ southern border as part of travel restrictions amid the increasing outbreak.

U.S. military in countries like South Korea and Italy have already been ordered to “stop movement.” And Italy this week announced the country would be placed under total lockdown to try to keep the virus from spreading further.

