Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer pushed back Tuesday against President Trump’s payroll tax cut and economic relief proposals over the coronavirus, saying there should be more of a focus on combating the virus than on Wall Street.

“The administration seems to believe that the answer to any problem is another tax cut, and no matter what they say about it, when they put it together it always seems to benefit the wealthy and the big and powerful corporations,” the New York Democrat said on the chamber floor.

“But this is a health care crisis,” he said. “It demands a health care solution. To borrow an expression: you must treat the disease, not the symptoms.”

The comments come after the president is pushing lawmakers for a temporary payroll tax cut, and has suggested loans for small businesses as well as paid sick leave.

The White House’s proposals come after the stock market dropped Monday in the wake of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

There is opposition, though, to the economic proposals from both parties.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his conference will talk with the president and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday afternoon.

“As our government continues to prepare and protect our nation, I would urge all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, in both chambers, to put reflexive partisanship aside and stay focused on our common work to promote the common good,” said Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican. “This virus does not care about partisan divisions.”

