CLINTON, Iowa (AP) - A Clinton man has been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence for the crash death of his wife in July.

Clinton County court records say Brandon Clary, 26, also is charged with driving with a suspended license and with other crimes. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on July 26 when Clary was driving west on a rural county road. The vehicle rolled after he overcorrected when it ran off the roadway, a court document says.

His wife, 24-year-old Ashley Clary, was ejected and fatally injured, authorities said.

