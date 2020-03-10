New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to peer pressure Sen. Elizabeth Warren into endorsing Sen. Bernard Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr. de Blasio said he has deep respect for Ms. Warren and said the nation and the party are better off because of her leadership, and said that if the roles were reversed that Mr. Sanders would have already gotten behind her.

“Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever,” Mr. de Blasio, himself a former 2020 Democratic hopeful, said on Twitter. “Senator, if the shoe was on the other foot @BernieSanders would have endorsed you already. Please join us!”

Ms. Warren dropped out of the race last week and has yet to throw her support behind a candidate in the field.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.