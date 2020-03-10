The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday it is scrapping plans to have a live audience at the debate this weekend in Arizona in response to the coronavirus.

“At the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience at the Arizona debate taking place on Sunday, March 15th,” DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

“The DNC has been in regular communication with local health officials and the Mayor’s office, which advised that we could proceed as planned,” Ms. Hinojosa said. “Nevertheless, our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, Arizonans and all those involved in the debate.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders are set for their first head-to-head debate.

Both men canceled planned campaign rallies Tuesday over coronavirus concerns.

The debate sponsors - CNN and Univision - also said they would be eliminating the press filing center and spin room in Phoenix.

