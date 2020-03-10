Only 45% of Democratic primary voters in Missouri said they would be “enthusiastic” with Joseph R. Biden at the top of the party’s ticket, according to exit polling Tuesday that signaled the party’s former vice president has some work to do if he’s to energize his party.

Another 31% said they would be satisfied, but not enthusiastic with Mr. Biden, according to CNN’s tally of the exit polling data.

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Mr. Biden’s chief competitor, fared worse, with just 31% enthusiastic and another 30% satisfied should he emerge the party’s pick.

Yet polling in both Missouri and Mississippi — the first two states to have voting completed Tuesday night — showed it’s not Mr. Sanders’ “Medicare for All” health plan that Democrats don’t line.

A strong 62% in Mississippi and 59% in Missouri said they backed the idea of government-run health care that crowds out private insurance, just as Mr. Sanders envisions.

The battle between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders has exposed the deep rift within the Democratic Party, with the more left-wing voters saying it’s time to move beyond the Obama-Biden years and embrace Mr. Sanders’ democratic socialism. The party’s less left-wing voters, though, fear that agenda would cost them the chance to defeat President Trump.

In both states, a strong majority said picking a candidate who can top Mr. Trump was more important to them than backing someone they agree with on every issue.

Mr. Biden cleaned up among those voters.

