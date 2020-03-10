CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A former Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded no contest to an animal cruelty charge after he was accused of shooting a small dog in the head.

Keenan Wallace, 37, was fired last year after a video clip showed him shooting a Chihuahua mix named Reese’s.

Wallace entered the no-contest plea last week and he was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, the Log Cabin Democrat reported.

Authorities said Wallace was responding to a 911 call from a woman who said she felt threatened by the dog. The former deputy said he shot the dog after the animal lunged toward him.

