The head of the biggest Democratic super PAC said Tuesday night that the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is now over.

Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA Action, said in a tweet that Joseph R. Biden’s second consecutive dominant performance over Sen. Bernard Sanders has effectively wrapped up the contest for the former vice president.

The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President and @prioritiesUSA is going to do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November. I hope others will join us in the fight. — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 11, 2020

“The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President and @prioritiesUSA is going to do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November,” he wrote on Twitter as news networks called Michigan, the biggest of six contests on the night, in Mr. Biden’s favor.

He also called on other Democratic and liberal groups to declare similarly, though he stopped short of directly calling out Mr. Sanders and saying he should drop out of the race.

“I hope others will join us in the fight,” Mr. Cecil concluded.

