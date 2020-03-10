President Trump’s confidant Roger Stone is awaiting a 40-month prison sentence while former FBI bigwig Andrew McCabe enjoys life as a high-profile CNN commentator, creating outrage among conservatives who see a political double standard when it comes to prosecutions of false statements.

That’s just the latest high-profile example of judicial discrepancy. Here are some other instances of Trump-aligned operatives facing time behind bars, while aides to former President Barack Obama avoided prosecution and punishment:

• Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos served 12 days in prison for making false statements to the FBI.

• Michael Flynn, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, awaits sentencing on charges of making false statements. He pleaded guilty in 2017.

• Former Trump campaign figure Rick Gates pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including making false statements. He admitted his crime and cooperated with prosecutors.

Flipping the script, here is the fate of Mr. Obama’s operatives.

• Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. was investigated by the House Judiciary Committee over his denial of approving prosecutions of journalists for leaking materials. It was later revealed that he approved the wiretap of a Fox News journalist.

• Lois G. Lerner, a former IRS official, was accused of providing false information to Congress on four occasions about her knowledge of a program that targeted conservative groups. She was referred for prosecution, but charges were never brought.

• Former intelligence director James R. Clapper told Congress in 2013 that the National Security Agency did not collect data on millions of Americans. Documents leaked by Edward Snowden later proved Mr. Clapper’s testimony to be false. Several Republicans accused Mr. Clapper of perjury, but no action was taken.

“The declination of prosecution with McCabe seemed to be a tipping point where the perception of a double standard became reality,” said Kevin Brock, a former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI. “You can chalk some of the others to coincidence or circumstances, but the McCabe declination — after all we learned — was particularly galvanizing.”

