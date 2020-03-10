The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Tuesday that the House Judiciary Committee can access the grand jury materials underlying former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

House Democrats fought to obtain the grand jury testimony saying it was necessary for further investigations into President Trump.

The Justice Department argued the information cannot be disclosed without a court order, and even then the circumstances under which it can be shared are heavily restricted. One exception is a judicial proceeding.

In a 2-1 decision, the judges said an impeachment proceedings qualify as a “judicial proceeding,” therefore the Democrats can see the redacted material.

