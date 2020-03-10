Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden got into a heated exchange Tuesday morning over the issue of the Second Amendment and gun rights at an auto plant in Michigan as voters were heading to the polls in the critical state.

A man told Mr. Biden he thought he was actively trying to diminish Second Amendment rights.

“You’re full of s–” replied Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential front-runner. “I support the Second Amendment.”

“Don’t be such a horse’s ass,” the former vice president said at one point.

“Just like now if you yell ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said he owns several firearms, including a shotgun.

“I’m not taking your gun away,” he said. “Here’s the deal: Are you able to own a machine gun?”

The man pointed out that an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle is not a machine gun.

“Do you need a hundred rounds? Do you need a hundred rounds?” Mr. Biden said.

The man said there are more deaths in America resulting from handguns than from “assault” weapons.

The former vice president got into the confrontation as he was touring a Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit.

The man also appeared to make a reference to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a onetime 2020 rival of Mr. Biden’s who endorsed the former vice president ahead of Super Tuesday last week.

Mr. Biden had told Mr. O’Rourke, who advocated an Australian-style mandatory buyback of certain kinds of weapons during his campaign, that he wanted him to lead efforts on gun control.

Mr. Biden was scheduled to make an appearance later in the day in Columbus, Ohio, with the heads of two prominent gun control groups.

Many of his recently departed rivals have quickly endorsed Mr. Biden over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, betting that the former vice president will be a stronger candidate to go toe-to-toe with President Trump in the fall election.

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”



“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

