Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden held a 6-point lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in Washington state, one of six states holding presidential nominating contests on Tuesday, according to a survey released on the eve of the primary.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 49% of likely Washington primary voters and was followed by Mr. Sanders at 43%, according to the poll from Data for Progress, a liberal think tank.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who left the race on Thursday, was at 6% support, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was at 2%.

Mr. Sanders had appeared to be in better shape in Washington compared to several of the other states voting on Tuesday.

DFP also found that Mr. Biden had a 21-point, 59% to 38% lead over Mr. Sanders in Michigan and a 4-point, 51% to 47% lead over Mr. Sanders in Idaho. All three surveys were conducted on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Mississippi, Missouri and North Dakota round out the six states holding their presidential nominating contests on March 10.

