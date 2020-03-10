Joe Biden scored a major win in the Michigan primary - dealing a stinging blow against Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and showing his strength in the industrial Midwest.

Michigan was the biggest prize on the board Tuesday. Voters went to the polls in a half dozen states, where 352 delegates were on the line, including 125 in Michigan.

Networks called the race shortly after polls closed at 9 p.m.

The Biden win in Michigan, combined with his wins in Mississippi and Missouri, could signal the beginning of the end for Mr. Sanders‘ presidential aspirations.

Mr. Sanders carried Michigan over Hillary Clinton four years ago, and nearly defeated her in Missouri.

Mr. Sanders has run into an electoral brick wall in recent primaries.

Mr. Biden has run up his margin of victories among black and older voters, while Mr. Sanders has struggled to fulfill his promise of expanding the electorate by getting more younger people to the polls.

Exit polls out of Michigan showed that 31% of primary voters said they would be enthusiastic with Mr. Biden atop the ticket and 40 % said they would be satisfied. Mr. Bidne won 73% of senior citizens, while Mr. Sanders carried 82% of voters 29 years old and younger.

