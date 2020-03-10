Joe Biden kept his momentum going Tuesday with a win in the Mississippi primary, notching another win in the South.

News networks called the race for Mr. Biden as soon as the polls closed in Mississippi at 8 p.m.

The former vice president was expected to do well in the state given its large African American population and his previous strong showing in contests across the South.

Mississippi was among the half dozen states with nomination contests Tuesday and was set to award 36 delegates.

Mr. Biden carried momentum into the contests this week after stringing together 10 wins on Super Tuesday.

Exit polls found that 53% were looking for a candidate who can defeat Mr. Trump compared to 45% who wanted a candidate who agrees with them on the issues.

