The head of a leading Democratic super PAC on Tuesday said that while they’re still officially neutral in the Democratic presidential primary contest, the time has come to give former Vice President Joseph R. Biden some air cover in key states amid GOP attacks.

“We’re going to let this primary play out in the primary states, but in the battleground states — Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona — we are going to make sure we are both attacking Donald Trump and what he’s done to this country and that we’re going to protect and defend Joe Biden, and we hope that others will join us in that cause,” Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Asked when they can really put a “foot down,” Mr. Cecil said it’s going to be up to Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Mr. Biden’s lone remaining top rival for the nomination.

“I think this next week is going to be really critical — not just for Bernie’s decisions but for groups like Priorities that have remained studiously neutral in the primary,” Mr. Cecil said.

“If we go through today and Biden gains delegates and then we get through Florida, which is just a week from today and Biden gains another set of delegates, this race is over and Joe Biden’s going to be the nominee,” he said.

After a solid performance on Super Tuesday, Mr. Biden has opened up about a 90-delegate lead on Mr. Sanders in the race for the nomination.

Voters in six more states vote on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state.

And four more states will hold primaries on March 17: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.

