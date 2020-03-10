EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man was charged with assault after authorities alleged he bit off part of his sister-in-law’s finger during a confrontation in which she refused to leave his home.

Harford County Sheriff’s officials were dispatched to an Edgewood home Sunday night where they found Richard Young, 61, yelling in the street, news outlets reported Monday. Young had called deputies earlier in the day and demanded he wanted his wife’s sister to leave his house, authorities said.

A fight between he and the woman became physical when Young bit into her hand, then retrieved a hammer from his car and chased her daughter with it, sheriff’s spokesman Col. William Davis said.

“Somehow her finger ended up in his mouth and he bit off a portion of her finger, which was hanging on by basically what was being described as a thread of flesh,” Davis told WBAL-TV.

The woman was taken to the hospital but it’s unclear whether the finger was able to be reattached. Her daughter wasn’t hurt. Neither woman was immediately identified.

Young was charged with multiple counts of assault, news outlets said. He was set to appear in court Tuesday.

