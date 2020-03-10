RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Defense identified two service members killed in Iraq on Sunday as members of a Marine special forces unit based in North Carolina.

A Defense Department news release issued Tuesday said the Marines died while assisting Iraqi security forces in the north-central part of Iraq. The latest release did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Earlier in the week, a military news release said two service members were killed by enemy forces Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of Iraq.

The slain Marines were identified in the release as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California; and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland.

They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.