The Pentagon has identified two Marine Corps special operators who were killed Sunday during a raid to destroy an Islamic State shelter in Iraq.

Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, and Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, died while advising Iraqi Security Forces during a firefight in a mountainous area in the north central region of Iraq, military officials confirmed Tuesday.

Both Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion based at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Capt. Navas was originally from Germantown, Md., while Gunnery Sgt. Pongo was from Simi Valley, Ca., the Pentagon said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.