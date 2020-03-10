NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man fatally stabbed a woman and tried to escape by jumping into a river, but was later found dead in the water, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to a public park in New Milford at about 7 p.m. Monday after witnesses reported a fight and stabbing. They also said the suspect ran away and jumped into the Housatonic River.

New Milford police found the 38-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

A police dive team searched the river and found the 32-year-old man’s body at about 9:15 p.m., police said.

Authorities believe the man and woman were Danbury residents who knew each other. Their names have not been released.

The chief medical examiner’s office was to perform autopsies to confirm their identities and determine how they died.

