Stocks rebounded strongly Tuesday from historic losses a day earlier, as markets continued wild swings from the impact of the coronavirus and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 1,100 points, reclaiming more than half of its losses from Monday to close at 25,018. The index rose 4.89% on the day, after its worst trading day in 12 years.

The S&P 500 gained 4.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 4.95%. Both of those indexes had lost more than 7% Monday.

The trading day saw big swings, with each of the indexes rising more than 2.5% after the opening bell, then giving away all those gains by noon, only to climb rapidly again before the close. The afternoon rally followed an announcement by Vice President Mike Pence that health insurers had agreed to cover co-pay costs for coronavirus testing.

Investors also were eyeing a proposal by President Trump for a series of legislative and executive actions to protect the economy and blunt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. He called for a temporary payroll tax cut, expanded sick leave for workers affected by the virus, and aid for small businesses and industries such as airlines and cruise ships.

The stock market drop Monday reflected concern over oil prices falling due to a feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and worries about the impact of the coronavirus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.