President Trump made an unscheduled visit to the Capitol Tuesday as lawmakers debated his emergency proposal to boost the economy and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump emerged from a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to say that a strong majority of them are on board with a temporary cut in payroll taxes.

“They were just about all there, mostly all there,” the president told reporters. “There’s a great feeling about doing a lot of things. That’s one of the things we talked about.”

Mr. Trump also said they are preparing a package that would deliver aid to the travel industry.

“We want to protect our cruise ships. We want to protect our airline industry,” the president said.

The payroll tax cut proposal faces some opposition in both parties. Some Republicans believe the idea is an overreaction that would add to a $1 trillion-plus budget deficit.

“I don’t know if a payroll tax cut is the right stimulus, but we need something,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican. “Stabilize the economy and contain the virus.”

The president also wants to provide expanded paid sick leave for workers and aid for small businesses hit hard by the outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also met with Senate Republicans Tuesday to discuss ways to stimulate the economy.

Democratic leaders are rejecting the suggestion of a payroll tax cut, saying it’s not targeted specifically enough at people and businesses hurt by the outbreak.

