A primary challenger to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is slamming the millennial socialist for suggesting Chinese restaurants are suffering economically because voters are racist in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a moderate Democrat running against AOC, responded to the New York lawmaker’s online video, where Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is seen saying racism is causing people not to go to Asian restaurants.

“There are a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants. They are not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus,” the New York Democrat says in the clip.

Ms. Caruso-Cabrera understood that as the incumbent calling the people of New York’s 14th congressional district racist.

“Queens and Bronx citizens are fed up. And they should be. She’s never here. We pay her close to $200,000 a year. She has free medical care. We don’t. And now AOC calls us racists. We’re not racists. But keeping AOC in office makes us look like fools,” Ms. Caruso-Cabrera said.

