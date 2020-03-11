Sen. Bernard Sanders said Wednesday he plans to march on in the 2020 presidential race after suffering a series of political setbacks and that he looks forward to facing off with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in their first one-on-one debate this weekend.

Mr. Sanders said he is losing the delegate race and the debate over electability, but said he is winning the ideological and generational battles.

“Today, I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country and you must speak to the issues of concern to them,” Mr. Sanders said at a press conference in Burlington, Vermont. “You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older.”

Mr. Sanders said the debate Sunday in Phoenix will give him the chance to push Mr. Biden for answers on where he stands on the “progressive” issues that have driven the Vermonter’s political revolution.

He said he will ask Mr. Biden a series of questions regarding his plans to, among other things, reduce health care costs and expand coverage, combat climate change, make college more affordable, end mass incarceration, and fix a “broken” immigration system.

“Donald Trump must be defeated and I will do everything in my power to make that happen,” he said. “On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is the best to accomplish that goal.”

Mr. Sanders has shown an unmatched grassroots fundraising operation, as well as a unique ability to draw massive crowds to his campaign rallies and fire up a new generation of voters.

But he has struggled to recreate the magic from four years ago when Hillary Clinton served as the perfect foil for his anti-establishment message.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden delivered a big blow to Mr. Sanders‘ chances.

Mr. Biden won in at least four of the six contests, including a landslide victory in Michigan and a win in Idaho, two of the states Mr. Sanders carried in 2016.

It is part of a broader trend that started to emerge on Super Tuesday after Mr. Biden racked up 10 wins, outdueling Mr. Sanders in three states he won four years ago: Oklahoma, Maine and Minnesota.

“I cannot tell you how many people our campaign has spoken to who have said, ‘I like what your campaign stands for. I agree with what your campaign stands for, but I am going to vote for Joe Biden because I think Joe is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump,’” Mr. Sanders said Wednesday. “We have heard that statement all over this country. Needless to say, I strongly disagree with that assertion, but that is what millions of Democrats and Independents today believe.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.