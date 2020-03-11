Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has won the North Dakota caucuses, notching at least one victory in what otherwise has been a rough stretch for his presidential hopes.

The Associated Press called the race at about 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, the morning after the caucuses took place.

With all precincts reporting votes, Mr. Sanders held a 53% to 40% lead over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

It’s a minor bright spot on what was a tough night for Mr. Sanders. There are 14 pledged delegates up for grabs in North Dakota, and Mr. Biden had already cruised to victory on Tuesday in the more delegate-rich states of Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho.

Mr. Sanders also held a narrow lead over Mr. Biden in Washington state, which had not yet been called as of Wednesday morning.

