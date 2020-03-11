Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign said his resurrection in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest amounts to a historically great political comeback.

“This is the greatest political comeback in American history,” Biden deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Fox News as Mr. Biden was racking up wins on Tuesday in states such as Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

“I think we saw tonight Joe Biden build on the coalition that we’re going to need to defeat Donald Trump this fall,” she said.

Mr. Biden had bottomed out with a fifth-place finish in New Hampshire after placing fourth in the Iowa caucuses. But he finished second in Nevada before winning South Carolina and notching wins in 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday.

The former vice president also won at least four of the six states that held their nominating contests on Tuesday to extend his delegate lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Ms. Bedingfield said Mr. Biden is never going to tell Mr. Sanders he should get out of the race.

“I can say that Biden showed tonight that he’s a candidate who is on his way to winning [a] plurality of delegates in this contest,” Ms. Bedingfield said. “I think the path for Sen. Sanders seems to be very narrow.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.