U.S. authorities carried the largest-ever strike against the dangerous Mexican drug gang Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, resulting in roughly 600 arrests and the confiscation of more than 600 kilograms of drugs, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Uttam Dhillon, acting administrator for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said the operation was just the beginning of law enforcement’s efforts to tackle the “remorseless” organization.

“Today, the DEA has disrupted CNG’s operations and there is more to come as DEA continues its relentless attack,” he told reporters.

The operation, dubbed Project Python, was the culmination of six months of a six-month investigation. In addition to the arrests and seizures, Mr. Dhillon “said the DEA secured 350 indictments.

Project Python marks the most comprehensive action to date in the Department of Justice’s campaign to disrupt, dismantle and ultimately destroy CJNG,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Criminal Division.

Justice Department officials described CJNG as the most well-armed cartel in Mexico, operating more than 100 methamphetamine labs with hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. They said the cartel is responsible for “a significant portion” of the drugs flowing into the United States.

