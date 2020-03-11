The impeachment effort and the public displays of animosity toward President Trump were perhaps seen by some members of the Democratic Party as a sign of power and focus in the political arena. The public may not agree.

“More Americans approve of the job congressional Republicans are doing than of congressional Democrats’ performance — 40% vs. 35%. The rating for Republicans in Congress has risen six percentage points since late October, before the impeachment of President Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives. Over the same period, congressional Democrats’ approval rating has edged down three percentage points and disapproval has climbed five points, from 57% to 62%,” wrote Gallup analyst Megan Brenan, citing a new poll conducted Feb. 17-28 and released Wednesday.

President Trump has also benefited.

“Just as the public’s assessments of congressional Republicans appear to have benefited from Trump’s impeachment, so too has Trump. In January and February, the president’s job approval rating rose to his personal best of 49%; it remains elevated from where it was before his impeachment. Likewise, Trump’s favorability rating, which was 41% in October, reached 48% in January and is currently 46%, including 89% favorable among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents,” Ms. Brenan said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ratings are up 6 percentage points to 33% approval in the same time period.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 39% favorability is about the same as it was in October, but her unfavorable rating has climbed — from 50% in October to 55% now. Meanwhile, 31% of American approve of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer — while his 46% unfavorable rating is his highest of the last five polling measurements.

