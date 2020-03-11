House Democrats are aiming for a Thursday vote on their coronavirus stimulus package to address the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The bill itself was still being written Wednesday, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters it will not include President Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut.

“The Republicans have expressed not much enthusiasm for that,” said Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat. “I think it’s a nonstarter.”

All the provisions of the bill have yet to be revealed, but Democrats’ top priorities are making coronavirus tests free, shoring up unemployment insurance, and providing paid sick leave.

Additionally, they want to address food security for vulnerable communities, especially schoolchildren without access to meal plans and senior citizens prompted to stay in isolation.

Although, Mr. Hoyer was uncertain if that would be addressed in this stimulus or a subsequent one.

“So we’re looking at a range of issues that are the economic consequences as opposed to health direct health consequences,” Mr. Hoyer said.

The exact cost of the bill or how it will be paid for has not yet been worked out, but Mr. Hoyer estimated it would cost billions.

“We’ll have to worry about the costs at some point,” he said. “This is an emergency, we need to get this done. It’ll be much more costly if we don’t provide this relief.”

It’s unclear if the Democrats’ plan will get Republican support to pass before both the House and Senate leave for a one-week recess.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump called the proposals “chopped-up.”

Mr. Hoyer said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed this with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Wednesday morning, the administration’s designated Capitol Hill negotiator.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.