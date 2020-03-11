Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

___

March 8

The Augusta Chronicle on a Georgia House bill that would require cameras in school classrooms:

Parents expect schools to keep an eye on their children while the children’s minds are being enriched.

Precisely how big would you like that eye to be? And are you willing to pay for it?

Augusta Chronicle readers read about problems Hephzibah mother Jessica Wells faced in assuring her son, Preston, stayed safe at school. Preston is 12 and autistic. Several years ago, Wells said, he was injured in an incident she said could have been better corroborated if there were video cameras installed in certain special-education classrooms.

Wells now is lending her voice to supporters of a Georgia House bill that, if signed into law, would require cameras in school classrooms that are “self-contained” - meaning classrooms in which students stay all day, instead of moving to other classes and other teachers.

If you’ve been to your child’s or grandchild’s Richmond County school lately, you likely already know that schools have cameras - often a lot of them. During the 2015-16 school year, about 80% of U.S. schools - including 94% of high schools - had on-campus video surveillance, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Cameras are pointed at entrances, down hallways - just about anywhere a teacher, administrator or security officer can’t be every minute of every day.

Richmond County schools do not have cameras in all of its self-contained classrooms. Wells is expected to express her thoughts about that at the school board’s next meeting week.

We agree with Wells. The idea has solid merit. Other counties’ schools, such as Columbia County’s, have such cameras. Situations arise among special-needs students that make cameras useful. If something adverse is affecting a student, and that student might not have the means to properly articulate what’s happening, cameras can fill in important blanks in sometimes competing narratives.

Such cameras have proved their value locally in other settings. A Hephzibah woman who worked at a North Augusta daycare was charged last year on nine felony counts of mistreating children. The most compelling piece of evidence was a surveillance video appearing to show the woman in the act.

Often it boils down to money. If the state ends up requiring cameras, would the state even help pay for them - especially at a time where the state budget is being cut to the bone? Would some school systems have to raise our taxes further to pay for them?

In 2016, then-Gov. Nathan Deal approved a pilot program for cameras in special-needs classrooms. Whatever came of that? How successful was it? The answers to all those questions should be found before other discussions on the subject move further.

Above all, the question that should accompany conversations involving surveillance cameras is: Exactly whose rights - and whose privacy - would be properly protected?

Passage of this year’s House bill is a long shot, but introducing such bills sometimes prods a public concern to be examined further by lawmakers.

This clearly is one of those times. Cameras in special-needs classrooms are important tools to help monitor and assure safety. But using them means first weighing not only the benefits but the potential consequences.

Online: https://www.augustachronicle.com

___

March 6

Valdosta Daily Times on a Georgia House bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations for reporting rape:

Patti Kelly’s story is powerful - and not uncommon.

She was raped.

At the time, she was just a teenager.

She was violated, confused and traumatized and could not quite tell her story immediately following the traumatic events.

She wasn’t ready to testify in court. Years later, when she was ready, the statute of limitations for reporting rape in Georgia had expired, and it was too late for justice.

Some Georgia lawmakers want to keep that from ever happening again.

They have introduced a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations for reporting rape, and we think that is the right thing to do.

Senate Bill 287, introduced by Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, calls for the elimination of both the statute of limitations for reporting aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.

The statute of limitations for reporting rape is 15 years, as it stands now.

For reporting aggravated sexual battery, the law limits the reporting period to seven years.

It doesn’t matter what a victim’s reasons are for not reporting such a crime immediately after it happens.

Their reasons are their own.

But whether it takes a day, a week, a month, a year or decades to be able to tell the story, give the details or maybe testify in court, the crime still happened and the perpetrator is no less guilty, simply because of the passage of time.

So, arbitrary timelines make no sense.

The state of Georgia should protect victims and seek justice without some ticking time clock.

Many victims, such as Kelly, simply need time to come to grips with what occurred and to find the strength to come forward.

Others may have repressed memories often associated with traumatic events, that do not surface until years later.

Yes, it may be more difficult to prove a crime was committed after years have passed, but that does not make the victim’s story less real or the crime less criminal.

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed SB 287 unanimously.

We believe it should make it through both chambers and be passed by the General Assembly.

We encourage our legislative delegation to vote in favor.

Online: https://www.valdostadailytimes.com

___

March 5

Savannah Morning News on mourning the anniversary of the largest slave sale in American history:

Today, we weep.

Each March brings the anniversary of the largest slave sale in American history. Yes, it was held here in Savannah, at a horse racing facility located west of downtown, in 1859. More than 430 enslaved men, women and children were auctioned off by the owner of plantations located near Darien and St. Simons Island.

The sale was widely advertised, including in the local newspaper, a forerunner of this publication. Buyers came from across the country to participate in the atrocity. They filled local lodgings to capacity and infused the city with what has been horrifyingly described as a “festive” energy.

The auction is known today as the Weeping Time, a reference to the torrential rains that fell on the two slave sale days, March 2 and 3, 1859. It is said the moment the last enslaved person was sold, the rain stopped and the skies cleared, as if God had wept throughout the sale, stopping only at its end.

We as a community shed tears all these years later as we reflect on what the experience must have been like. It’s said the enslaved were brought to Savannah, housed in the Ten Broeck racecourse’s barns and inspected and paraded around the track ahead of the sale.

Wrote a historian and the leader of a Georgia-based group known as OCEANS, or the Organization to Commemorate Enslaved African American Nationals, in a column about the Weeping Time published two years ago: “The enslaved had no choice in the matter. Just imagine having no choice, at all, in where you would be tomorrow, what you would be doing or who you would be with. Imagine having no choice where your loved ones would be sent or taken; no choice whether you would ever see any of your loved ones again. Just imagine.”

We can’t imagine, not really, but we do our best with the Weeping Time commemoration held each March. The remembrance has grown in recent years, and the 2020 event opened March 5 at 10 a.m. with a ceremony for local schoolchildren.

Slavery is a stain on American history that cannot be erased. So go ahead and weep - and never forget.

Online: https://www.savannahnow.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.