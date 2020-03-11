Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

March 10

The Bowling Green Daily News on a community gardening initiative:

Many people in our community like to garden.

It can be relaxing and rewarding to till up the ground, plant seed and start plants, fertilize your crops, water them as needed for growth and then eventually harvest them and have them on your dinner table or take them to a farmers market.

It has to make people feel proud to know that they are eating or selling the products that they put a lot of hard work into.

Some people who have a passion for gardening might live in a home with little yard or too much shade to do their gardening, or they own no farmland. These people are left wondering where they can do their gardening.

Thankfully, for years the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department opens seasonal garden rental plots to the public at Kereiakes Park. This gives those who want to garden the space to do so in a very beautiful park in our city.

Beginning March 11, rentals will be available at the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s Administrative Office at 225 E. Third Ave. This year, 48 plots are available at the park. Of the 48 total garden plots available for rent, 38 are the smaller variety (30 feet long by 30 feet wide). Another 10 are the larger variety, totaling 30 feet by 60 feet.

The smaller plots are $15 each, while the larger ones are $20, said Brent Belcher, director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. The plots are not irrigated, meaning renters must bring their own water.

Renters are allowed to rent up to two smaller plots or one larger plot.

People who are interested in these plots better act fast, as the department sold out of them rather quickly last year.

We believe this is a wonderful program that the parks department offers and encourage those who have a passion for gardening - but don’t have the yard to do so - to sign up for one of these rentals.

It’s a great deal that comes with fresh air and exercise as a bonus.

March 9

The Lexington Herald-Leader on a Kentucky House bill that would no longer require public agencies to place notices into local newspapers:

On March 9, at a news conference in Frankfort about coronavirus cases in Kentucky, the judge-executive of Harrison County held up a special copy of The Cynthiana Democrat that was being distributed to all residents of the county.

As of March 8, Harrison County had 2 of the state’s 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and The Democrat’s special edition was aimed at informing the county’s residents about the unfolding health implications. It was noted that in a rural community, not everyone has access to the internet or uses social media.

They are fortunate to have a service-minded community newspaper like The Democrat.

Contrast that with the unexpected move by the legislature last week that would both hurt Kentucky’s vital local community newspapers while doing grave damage to government transparency throughout the state - a state that has seen time and again how badly things can go when public business is done in darkness.

There are always plenty of nefarious tricks hidden away in the General Assembly’s budget bills, but this time around, House Republicans lobbed a stealth bomb that would destroy an important public compact between the government and the people who elect them - the public’s right to know.

On March 6, Rep. Steve Rudy inserted language into the House revenue bill that would end a requirement that governments and public agencies place public notices into local newspapers to tell citizens about proposed action on all manner of public business, from tax rates to building projects and much more. Instead, under this language, these public agencies could stick such important public notices anywhere on their own web sites. The public could easily be kept out of the loop.

This move would destroy both governmental transparency and further erode the already fragile public trust in our institutions. The implications are especially troubling for vast parts of rural Kentucky, with limited internet access, who rely on their local newspapers for important information about their local governments.

Lawmakers know it’s the wrong thing to do; that’s why they tried to hide it within the pages of a voluminous revenue bill. Several Democratic lawmakers tried to get it removed without success.

Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, said the bill will harm local and community papers that already face declining revenue as the newspaper industry has been upended by the internet and social media. “It’s not the way this process is supposed to work,” Hatton said.

We agree. Adding a provision that would move Kentucky further away from open government in such an opaque way is a transparently bad idea for local communities and the state.

It will now be up to the Senate to remove this language from the budget. Let’s hope they will put action behind frequent claims that they honor open, transparent government.

March 6

The Commonwealth Journal on paying attention to life-saving tornado sirens:

Last week, we were reminded of the power of nature - and its destructive potential.

Deadly tornadoes tore through central Tennessee early on March 3. With constantly evolving information, it appears that at least two dozen people in that area, including the major city of Nashville, perished as a result of the storms, with others injured and missing.

The storm hit quickly; reports from the area noted that many people didn’t have time to respond even after receiving alerts on their phones or hearing sirens.

That said, such warnings are invaluable nonetheless. And seeing what these kinds of storms are capable of is a good reminder to heed the alerts when they come your way.

Appropriately, a statewide tornado drill was held here in Kentucky on March 4, only a day after the Tennessee devastation.

You might have gotten texts or calls or emails from Pulaski County’s own emergency alert system, or from the National Weather Service. You might have heard the message blaring on the radio that this is only a test.

But it’s a sound to get used to. Here in Kentucky, tornadoes are a part of life, particularly during spring’s lion-ish weather. The Bluegrass State averages about 21 tornadoes per year. Here locally, those living in the northern and southern ends of Pulaski County are particularly familiar with the tornadic threat.

If you did not get the text or call, you can enroll in the Code Red program. Private citizens and businesses can go to the county’s website at www.pcgovt.com and follow the Code Red link on the homepage to create a potentially life-saving account.

In a world full of noise and fear-mongering, it’s tempting to shut out one more alert. If you’ve never crossed paths with a tornado, it’s easy to imagine that’s something that only happens to other people. You glance at your phone, see the warning, and go back to whatever you’re doing. It’s understandable.

But these alerts exist for a reason. They are often our only defense against the swift and terrible suddenness of nature, a force well beyond any human’s control. And this week’s events in Tennessee should provide a humbling reminder of the worst-case scenario. If you can try to prevent being injured or killed in a tornado, alerts on your phone, radio, TV, or other method help you do that.

Pay attention to the alerts you’re given. Take them seriously. Take cover.

When it’s you against Nature, modern technology may be the only advantage you’ve got.

