March 11

The Columbus Dispatch on ensuring Mississippi institutions abide by open records laws:

In Mississippi, we have laws that help ensure citizens have access to public meetings and to records (documents, emails, videos, etc.) created by public bodies and employees. These laws are collectively referred to as Sunshine Laws.

Ensuring public bodies adhere to these laws is one of The Dispatch’s top missions. When we have concerns Sunshine Laws have been violated, the Mississippi Ethics Commission is who we turn to.

Once a complaint is filed, the MEC gathers facts and makes a determination based on law and prior rulings.

Last week, the MEC dismissed a complaint The Dispatch filed against East Mississippi Community College in a disagreement about whether The Dispatch had a right to obtain copies of videos made by the community college’s staff. State law normally allows people to not only view but also make copies of public records. The videos allegedly contained song and video clips that violated copyright law, so EMCC was understandably balking at turning over copies of the videos. It was afraid doing so would open the school up to additional liability.

Essentially, the commission ruled the videos were public documents but that federal copyright law held precedent over the state’s open records law. In short, the ruling said EMCC would be forced to violate federal copyright law if it complied with The Dispatch’s request.

It should be noted that prior to us filing the complaint, EMCC allowed three of our reporters to view the videos at their attorney’s office. We pushed to receive copies of the videos for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that it’s always ideal if we have source materials in hand. This allows our reporters to refer back to it while reporting the story.

The other reason is a little more technical.

Sometimes, we file complaints because we are convinced of the merits of our argument, but there are also times when we seek clarity on where the line is drawn on Sunshine Laws. In short, the only way to know the answer is to ask the question. Ethics complaints are sometimes the only available avenue to the answer.

That was the case with the EMCC complaint. We simply wanted to know if our request for the information was valid under the law.

In this case, we understand the commission’s ruling and do not object to its findings. We also appreciate EMCC’s willingness to comply with the law by showing the views to our reporters.

Even so, we believe filing the complaint was a necessary step because we also believe it was a part of our obligation to the public.

March 10

The Greenwood Commonwealth on the state of child care options in Mississippi:

Mississippi’s lack of quality, affordable child care is costing the state and its businesses up to $673 million per year, claims a study by three organizations.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation produced the estimate as part of a four-state study. In this state, the chamber worked with the Mississippi Economic Council and the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi.

The groups’ report calculates that employee turnover or absences that are related to child-care issues cost employers $553 million per year. These expenses can result from having to pay overtime to other workers, or having to train new employees.

Child-care-related job turnover, or the wages given up by workers who take time off, costs the state an estimated $120 million in tax revenue each year, the report further states.

A survey found other noteworthy workforce elements affected by child care:

- More than half of parents reported missing work during the past three months due to child-care issues.

- Some 41% of parents enrolled in school or a job-training program postponed these efforts because of child care.

- Child-care issues forced nearly 11% of respondents to voluntarily quit a job.

The survey found that more than 75 percent of parents rely on family members for child care. For the rest, the problem is simple: Too many low-income or middle-income workers, whether raising children alone or as a couple, do not have access to professional child care, either because there’s no space available or they can’t afford it.

The report notes that most employers in the state don’t offer child-care benefits. It also gives the state credit for making some efforts to solve the problem, such as a pre-kindergarten tax credit and early learning collaboratives. However, programs like early learning have not been rolled out across the entire state.

The report includes a couple of sensible proposals, such as flexible working hours for parents with young children, and developing child-care programs for working parents who have non-traditional hours that include night or weekend work.

Working parents surveyed for the report said they’d benefit from more assistance from their employers, such as paid parental leave, flexible working hours and onsite child care. Many of those initiatives would cost money that employers may be unwilling to spend, even if they had participating families pay some of the expenses.

That’s an understandable caution, and it illustrates the challenge of solving this problem. Child-care issues are costing the state tax revenue and are increasing expenses for businesses. Yet there is hesitation for more aggressive efforts to reduce these occurrences.

March 8

The Tueplo Daily Journal on the successes of local Boy Scouts councils:

The success of local councils of the Boy Scouts of America offers hope during troubled times for the national organization.

Supporters of the Yocona Area Council recently gathered for the group’s annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner and heard a state of the council, which serves over 4,000 youth annually.

Yocona Area Council President Sean Akins noted the group has almost $1 million in an endowment and the Friends of Scouting campaign is on track to beat its fundraising goal. The Yocona Council serves 12 counties in Northeast Mississippi and is supported by over 1,000 volunteers, according to its website. Akins noted that contributions to the local council continue to impact the lives of youth, as the money never leaves the state.

“I am here to tell you that the Yocona Area Council is alive and well, and I believe, and I hope you believe, that the best days of scouting, the best days of the Yocona Council are ahead,” Akins said during the event.

Akins also talked about how Boy Scouts of America has shaped his life, leading him to his career as a lawyer.

“One of the first times I ever went to church was on Scout Sunday. The first time I ever prayed in public was at a scout vesper service on a Sunday morning campout, and the reason I am a lawyer today is not because law school taught me how to stand in front of a judge or a jury. I learned that from (my scout master) who told me to get in front of a campfire and lead a song when I was 11 years old back in 1979.”

The national organization, which now accepts female scouts, continues to teach citizenship, service and leadership and has served over 130 million youth since beginning in 1910.

March 5’s dinner was an opportunity to not only honor a Mississippian for their achievements but also highlight the BSA’s success. In the last year, BSA saw an increase of 10,000 youth who were awarded the highest honor of Eagle Scout, and scouts performed more than 8.5 million hours of community service across the country.

As the national Boy Scouts organization is navigating bankruptcy, the local councils continue to focus on youth and impact the lives of children throughout our region.

