RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A former priest accused of stealing $260,000 in cash donations from the Diocese of Rapid City has been found guilty on all 65 charges against him.

Marcin Garbacz, 41, had no reaction when a judge read the federal jury verdicts Tuesday on wire fraud, money laundering, filing false tax returns and transporting stolen money, according to the Rapid City Journal.

Garbacz committed the crimes between July 2012 and April 2018 when he was serving as chaplain and teacher for the Rapid City school system.

Garbacz spent the stolen money on expensive artwork and religious objects, a diamond ring, a grand piano, a Cadillac and other pricey items, prosecutors said.

“The cache of worldly treasures accumulated by this common thief looks like something from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said. “He bought it all using money he stole from his parishioners - money that was intended to help the church and help the poor. The selfishness and greed of it all is mind-boggling.”

Garbacz could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on each of the 59 wire fraud and money laundering counts, up to 10 years for transporting stolen money and up to three years for each of the five tax crime charges.

