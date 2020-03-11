ICE’s chief said Wednesday that at current deportation rates it would take 140 years to remove all the illegal immigrants who came in during the border surge of the past two years.

Matt Albence, acting director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the border surge over the past two years added 900,000 more cases to ICE’s non-detained docket, which now totals more than 3.3 million.

That far outstrips ICE’s ability to track down and deport people, he told the House Appropriations Committee.

“We arrested about 2,500 non-criminal fugitives last year. If we do that, based on just the numbers that came in the last two years, it would take us about 140 years to clear up that backlog,” Mr. Albence said.

He was defending ICE’s significant budget increase request for fiscal year 2021, which envisions being able to detain an average of 60,000 migrants a day.

That’s up dramatically from the 34,000 beds the Obama administration had for its final years, and nearly 15,000 more than Congress approved for this current year.

“Without additional resources to actually effectuate a judge’s removal orders, we will have an immigration enforcement and court system in which billions of dollars a year are spent to obtain orders, that are not worth the paper they are written on,” Mr. Albence told the House Appropriations Committee.

Democrats and Republicans were skeptical of that bed hike.

Rep. Kay Granger, the ranking Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said things have gotten better on the border, yet the backlog of those on ICE’s docket has gotten worse.

“Don’t you have to stop at some point and say is this the right process?” the Texas Republican said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.