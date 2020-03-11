SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in heroin-trafficking operation that distributed dozens of kilograms of heroin that originated in the Dominican Republic and moved through New York City to Springfield, prosecutors said.

Alberto Marte, 35, was the leader of a drug ring that operated what authorities described as a heroin mill out of a Springfield home that packaged drugs for distribution in western Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The organization brought from eight to 20 kilos of heroin to the area per month, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges including distribution of heroin, illegal possession and distribution of more than a kilogram of heroin, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A search of Marte’s home and vehicles in September 2016 resulted in the discovery of three kilograms of heroin hidden in an aftermarket compartment in a vehicle and three guns.

Marte is the 13th person to either plead guilty or to be found guilty of their roles in the organization.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.