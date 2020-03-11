Sen. Mitt Romney’s tearful decision to vote in favor of an article of impeachment against President Trump last month prompted the president to declare the Utah Republican a “disgrace” to the GOP.

Democrats, however, appear to be charmed.

“Although Romney’s 39% favorability among U.S. adults is unchanged from a year ago, he is currently viewed more favorably among Democrats than he is among Republicans, a reversal of previous readings. A 56% majority of Democrats but just 23% of Republicans now hold favorable views of Romney,” reports a wide-ranging Gallup poll released Wednesday.

“Compared with Gallup’s prior reading of Romney in February 2019, his favorable rating is up 19 points among Democrats and down 22 points among Republicans,” the pollster said.

But that could all change as well.

“Romney’s decision last week to back the Republicans’ investigation of Hunter Biden’s actions in Ukraine could quickly temper Democrats’ opinion of him,” Gallup said.

Indeed, Mr. Romney revealed on Friday he would approve the investigation after Homeland Security Committee’s GOP chairman Rep. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin assured the senator that the matter would be a closed-door event, rather than a spectacle.

The vote on the investigation is scheduled for Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

