No fans will be allowed to attend the NCAA men’s or women’s basketball tournaments this month, NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday.

It is the most widespread precautionary measure to be taken in the U.S. following the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, which was classified as a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

Earlier in the day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine enacted a temporary ban of gatherings of 1,000 or more people, which would have kept fans out of tournament games in Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio.

