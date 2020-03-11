SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Another trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room and setting it aflame.

Woodbury County court records say Jordan Henry, 29, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and arson. The new starting date for his nonjury trial is April 7. His earlier dates were July 9 and Sept. 17 last year.

Police have said an autopsy showed 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton, was strangled. Firefighters found her unresponsive Jan. 24 last year in a Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

A court document says he was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the area just after the room fire was discovered.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.