Rep. Ro Khanna, a national co-chair for Sen. Bernard Sanders’ presidential campaign, on Wednesday predicted that Mr. Sanders would soldier on with his White House run at least through Sunday’s debate in Arizona.

“There’s no doubt that the polling and momentum right now is with Vice President Biden and Sen. Sanders acknowledges that,” Mr. Khanna, California Democrat, said on CNN’s “New Day.” “He’s pragmatic, he is reasonable, and he will look at the data.”

“But he does believe that debates in the past have changed dramatically the race,” he said, pointing to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s debate performance in New Hampshire last month that preceded her surprise third-place finish in the Granite State.

“He believes this is the first time that there’s been a debate one-on-one with Vice President Biden. He wants to lay out his vision; he wants to make the case why an outsider candidate like him is still best positioned to defeat Donald Trump,” Mr. Khanna said.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden won four states on Tuesday — Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho — cementing his status as the clear front-runner in the race. North Dakota and Washington state were still too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

