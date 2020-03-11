Senate Democrats on Wednesday rolled out a grab bag of economic and federal assistance proposals as a response to the expanding coronavirus outbreak, saying their approach targets people who might be hurting directly as a result of the spreading virus.

“We believe the help should be aimed at people, not at corporations,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. “We are just appalled that the administration really has had no plan.”

He said there are two general parts: provisions that will provide “immediate” relief to people affected by the virus, and longer-term economic proposals.

The first part of the package includes expanded paid sick leave, unemployment insurance benefits, increased SNAP benefits, or food stamps, and continued availability of school meals.

The package also includes bolstered community development block grant disaster relief, small business disaster grants, federal support for public transportation agencies, emergency mortgage relief and rental assistance, additional federal housing support, and emergency grants to try to make sure schools and child facilities stay clean and safe.

The New York Democrat also said all coronavirus testing should be made free of charge.

He said they’re still tabulating a price tag for all the proposals.

“It will cost a lot less than the cost of doing nothing and letting this virus spread — much less,” Mr. Schumer said.

House Democrats were preparing their own legislative response with an eye toward free testing, bolstered unemployment insurance, and paid sick leave.

Congressional Democrats last week released emergency legislation that would require all employers to let their employees accrue seven days of paid sick leave and to allow for an additional 14 days in the case of a public health emergency.

The Trump administration has floated a payroll tax holiday as one possible economic response to the outbreak, though congressional Democrats and some Republicans have been cool on that idea.

