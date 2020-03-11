President Trump said Wednesday he will take the “strong but necessary” action of suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days to combat the coronavirus.

The rules will go in effect Friday at midnight.

There will be some exceptions for properly screened Americans, though the decision marks a dramatic escalation in the fight against the disease known as COVID-19.

U.S. cases of the coronavirus topped 1,000 and the death toll reached three dozen as of late Wednesday.

“We will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump vociferously defended his approach to the virus overall, citing his decision on Jan. 31 to restrict travel from China.

“We have seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe,” Mr. Trump said.

However, he said a large number of U.S. cases have been seeded from Europe, he said, resulting in his unprecedented measure.

Mr. Trump said he plans to issue targeted relief for people who are ill or caring for others due to the virus. He will call on Congress to take legislative action to make it happen, though Democrats on Capitol Hill have objected to his stated plans.

Speaking generally, the president said older Americans and people with underlying conditions need special protection, though insisted the plight would be temporary.

“This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment in time that we will overcome as a nation and as a world,” Mr. Trump said.

He said the Small Business Administration will extend loans to firms affected by the virus. He wants $50 billion more in funding.

He also reiterated calls for a payroll tax.

Mr. Trump also called on Americans of all political stripes to attack the virus as one nation.

On travel, Mr. Trump previously said passengers from Italy and South Korea simply had to be screened for health issues before and after flying to the U.S.

Mr. Trump had decided to ban travelers who’ve been to China or Iran within the past 14 days.

He said with things improving in China and South Korea, he may reconsider the limits on both Asian nations, as conditions change.

