Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii on Tuesday questioned why the political elites in Washington, D.C., were trying to “erase” her presidential campaign as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was tightening his grip on the Democratic nomination.

“It really begs the question: Why are they doing this? Why is the political elite in Washington, their corporate media partners — why are they continuing to try to erase my candidacy, to try to stop voters from hearing the message that I am continuing to bring to the forefront that began the very first day that I announced my candidacy, this attempt to black out or smear my campaign, my character, my candidacy?” Ms. Gabbard said on Fox News.

“It’s really not a mystery. Why I’m running for president is to bring about a sea change in our foreign policy, a sea change that says we will end these wasteful regime change wars, stop going around the world trying to be the world’s police, toppling dictators, work to end this new Cold War and nuclear arms race — all of which are not making us any safer,” she said.

“The American people deserve to know why those in power don’t want them to hear this message,” Ms. Gabbard continued.

Apart from Mr. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Ms. Gabbard is the lone remaining major Democratic contender still actively seeking the party’s nomination.

But with votes still being tabulated in six states that voted Tuesday, Ms. Gabbard was running no higher than fifth place and was behind candidates who have already dropped out such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The Democratic National Committee said candidates have to win at least 20% of pledged delegates to qualify for the debate in Arizona on Sunday, ensuring that it will be a two-person affair between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders if the debate does still take place.

The DNC said Tuesday that there will be no live audience at the debate, citing ongoing fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

