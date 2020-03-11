The National Security Council pushed back Wednesday on a report that the White House has ordered federal health officials to treat high-level coronavirus meetings as classified.

“From day one of the response to the coronavirus, NSC has insisted on the principle of radical transparency, and White House coronavirus task force meetings have all been held at the unclassified level,” said NSC spokesman John Ullyot. “In fact, the transparent U.S. interagency coordination and unprecedented whole-of-government approach to coronavirus has cut red tape and set the global standard in protecting the American people under President Trump’s leadership.”

Reuters, citing four administration officials, reported that the NSC since mid-January had ordered the meetings classified, a move that source said restricted information and hampered the government’s response.

The report said the meetings in question took place in a high-security room at the Department of Health and Human Services, not at the White House Situation Room, where Vice President Mike Pence has led task force meetings such as a conference call with governors on Monday.

