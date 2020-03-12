The coronavirus spread alarm from Wall Street to Main Street on Thursday, inflicting another bloodbath in the stock market while consumers showed signs of curtailing spending and cancellations hit everything from professional sports leagues to Broadway shows.

As the number of infection cases in the U.S. surpassed 1,300 and deaths rose to 38, major stock indexes suffered another furious sell-off and plunged well into bear-market territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,000 points for the second time this week, closing down 2,352, or 9.9%, to finish at 21,200 points.

Not even a decision by the New York Federal Reserve to pump up to $2 trillion in short-term Treasury bonds had much impact on the selloff. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each were down more than 9%, and trading was halted briefly after the opening bell when stocks fell rapidly more than 7%.

Consumer spending, which makes up about two-thirds of the economy, also was slowing down in the U.S. and other major economies around the world. U.S. movie ticket sales are down, and travel and hotel bookings have plummeted.

“The line between an expanding economy and recession is crossed when investors, businesses and — most important — consumers lose faith,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. The coronavirus “is especially corrosive on that faith and is thus a serious threat to the record-long economic expansion.”

The NHL and Major League Baseball joined the NBA and Major League Soccer on Thursday in suspending their seasons until further notice, sidelining hundreds of employees at each venue in addition to lost ticket sales.The NCAA late Thursday canceled its hugely popular March Madness tournament, after initially saying the games would be played without spectators.

In New York, Broadway theaters went dark at 5 p.m. as city officials banned all gatherings of more than 500 people.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee also banned gatherings of more than 250, while Seattle public schools closed for two weeks. Ohio closed public schools for the next three weeks.

The Carnival cruise line said it’s halting all Princess cruises for the next 60 days. Apple warned its retailers about a lack of parts from China.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

